Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Camden Property Trust worth $57,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.94. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

