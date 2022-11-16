Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $58,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 95.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,009 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Generac by 5,480.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Generac by 185.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 198,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $463.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average is $208.68.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

