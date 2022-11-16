Pictet Asset Management SA Has $22.29 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,352 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.27% of Builders FirstSource worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 999,235 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 696,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,725,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Builders FirstSource

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.