Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 103,670 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,073 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,670 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in VMware were worth $24,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 62.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $271,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of VMware by 165.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,470 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.08. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.