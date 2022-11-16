SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
