SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

