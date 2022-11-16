2,413 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 448,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $76.17.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.