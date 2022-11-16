SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.