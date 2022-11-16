Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 76,571 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,571 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 192.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $66.56.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

