SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,567 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.09% of SunCoke Energy worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after buying an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,288,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 161,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,187,000 after purchasing an additional 738,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,831,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 189,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXC opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

