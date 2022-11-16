Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 612 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 4.7% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $1,295,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $4,942,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Teradyne by 13.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Teradyne by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.