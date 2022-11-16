The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Sells $343,000.00 in Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Terrance Lane Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

