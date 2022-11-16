William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in AON by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 62.8% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 29.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 405.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 10.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.89 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.