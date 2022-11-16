William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NuVasive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,353,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NuVasive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 817,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,902 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 800,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 1,364.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 603,967 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

