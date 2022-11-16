William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,281 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 267.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clarivate Trading Up 4.2 %

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.98. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.