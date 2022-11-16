Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

