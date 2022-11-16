Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $91,495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 104.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after acquiring an additional 560,869 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Aptiv by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,960,000 after acquiring an additional 509,124 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $179.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

