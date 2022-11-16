Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,707 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

