Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

NYSE STOR opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.38%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

