Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 494 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 494 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Shares of EXPE opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

