1,287 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Trade Desk by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,060,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Trade Desk by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.