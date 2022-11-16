1,287 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Trade Desk by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,060,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Trade Desk by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.