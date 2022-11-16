Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,523,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,699,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

