Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,643 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $63,435,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 658.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,543,000 after purchasing an additional 841,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.3 %

JCI opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.