Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of WSFS Financial worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $40,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

