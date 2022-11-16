Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Increased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 385.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $323.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.73. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

