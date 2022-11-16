Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $323.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

