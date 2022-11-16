Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $129.50 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

