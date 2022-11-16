Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,535 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,844 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on R1 RCM to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.36.

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

R1 RCM Trading Up 6.7 %

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $69,749,680.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $69,749,680.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,240,000 shares of company stock worth $312,446,400. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.

R1 RCM Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.