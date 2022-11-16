Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 63,708 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $64,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SiTime by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SiTime by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after buying an additional 254,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,026 shares of company stock worth $203,497. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiTime stock opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.95. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.90.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

