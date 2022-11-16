Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,989 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.19% of Focus Financial Partners worth $57,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOCS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

