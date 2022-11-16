Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 57,734 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 57,734 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Albemarle worth $60,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Stock Down 6.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.74.

NYSE:ALB opened at $295.86 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.08.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.