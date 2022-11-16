Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $59.09 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $59,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KLA by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 94.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

KLA Trading Up 2.0 %

KLA Announces Dividend

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $385.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.11 and its 200 day moving average is $335.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

