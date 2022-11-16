Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,734 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $55,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 749.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 99,807 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

