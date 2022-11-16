California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,109 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Parker-Hannifin worth $63,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $311.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.56.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.10.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

