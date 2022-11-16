Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,647 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,391,000 after acquiring an additional 560,796 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after acquiring an additional 373,961 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 837,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 500,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,721,000 after acquiring an additional 222,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $103.62. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $170.17.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

