Tiaa Fsb Takes $222,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

International Paper Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IP opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

