monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $138.00. The stock had previously closed at $95.19, but opened at $109.07. monday.com shares last traded at $104.14, with a volume of 20,030 shares.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MNDY. KeyCorp upped their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

