monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $138.00. The stock had previously closed at $95.19, but opened at $109.07. monday.com shares last traded at $104.14, with a volume of 20,030 shares.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MNDY. KeyCorp upped their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
