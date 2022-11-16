Tiaa Fsb Buys New Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Leidos by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Leidos by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $3,195,269 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

