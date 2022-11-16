Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,877 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,622 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.4 %

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average of $165.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

