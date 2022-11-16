Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,978 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.30 and its 200-day moving average is $127.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160 over the last ninety days.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

