Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

