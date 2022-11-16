Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $726.37 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,511 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $726,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average is $171.38. The stock has a market cap of $450.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

