Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,325 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.39.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

