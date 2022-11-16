Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 473 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Qorvo by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after buying an additional 1,294,612 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Qorvo by 75.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,217,000 after buying an additional 754,228 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Qorvo by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after buying an additional 541,246 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo Trading Up 4.6 %

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

