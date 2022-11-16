Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $997,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $490.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

