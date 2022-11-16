First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $50,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

NYSE:FRC opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

