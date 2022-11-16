California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $49,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 194,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $217.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.