Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $55.17 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $55,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,425.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,287.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2,171.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

