Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,102 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of General Mills worth $57,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

