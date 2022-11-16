Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Morningstar worth $52,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Morningstar by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Morningstar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after purchasing an additional 157,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $20,918,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,852,000 after buying an additional 58,846 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $43,027.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,359,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,386,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $1,657,295.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,332,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,902,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $43,027.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,359,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,386,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,285 shares of company stock worth $16,695,106. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $245.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

