Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $56,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sysco by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,864 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

